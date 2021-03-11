Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) rose 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 134,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,808,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

