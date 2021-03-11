Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,995. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $13,270,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 153,097 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.