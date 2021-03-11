Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.24 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $2.15 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00496869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.69 or 0.00574943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00074906 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

