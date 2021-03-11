Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $6.36 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $458,075.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00521429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00066096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.00532513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

