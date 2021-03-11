AtonRa Partners Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 128,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,833. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

