AtonRa Partners Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $15.02 on Tuesday, reaching $201.79. 9,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,881. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

