AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AT&T by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,265,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,169,000 after buying an additional 517,867 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 79,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in AT&T by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 310,917 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

