AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 817,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 635,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,290,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.