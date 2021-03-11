Audius Market Capitalization Hits $116.44 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $116.44 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.30 or 0.00510482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071557 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.57 or 0.00561958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073924 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.