AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ARAO opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. AuraSource has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

