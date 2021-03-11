Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 3,495,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,353,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.