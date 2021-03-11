Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Down 4.4%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 16,022,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

