Aurora Mobile (JG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $628.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.50. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

