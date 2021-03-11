Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Head to Head Review

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -32.00% -37.58% -19.00% IHS Markit 20.31% 11.03% 5.71%

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Mobile and IHS Markit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 4.83 -$15.78 million N/A N/A IHS Markit $4.29 billion 8.69 $502.70 million $2.32 40.49

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurora Mobile and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A IHS Markit 0 7 10 0 2.59

IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $83.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.65%. Given IHS Markit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Aurora Mobile on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design; economics and country risk; and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

