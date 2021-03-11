Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,585 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $253.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 131.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

