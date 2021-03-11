Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

ADSK stock traded up $10.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.79. 25,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.45. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

