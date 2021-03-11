Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $180.42 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $183.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.