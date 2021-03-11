AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of AutoNation worth $45,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoNation by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AutoNation stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Insiders sold a total of 275,542 shares of company stock worth $21,478,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

