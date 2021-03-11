Autonio Market Capitalization Tops $11.15 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $644,437.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.30 or 0.00510482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071557 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.57 or 0.00561958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073924 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,442,402 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.