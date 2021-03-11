AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $3,241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,241.11 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,190.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,181.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,679 shares of company stock worth $37,853,508 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.27.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

