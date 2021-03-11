AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,342.77.

NYSE:AZO traded up $33.51 on Wednesday, hitting $1,256.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,080. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,190.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,181.24. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

