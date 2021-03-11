Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) versus Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Auxly Cannabis Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $967.78 million 7.16 $321.01 million $1.02 21.77 Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 29.75 -$77.30 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 15.88% 8.55% 7.61% Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34%

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exelixis and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 3 6 0 2.67 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exelixis currently has a consensus target price of $32.11, indicating a potential upside of 44.58%. Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus target price of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.87%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Exelixis.

Summary

Exelixis beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, Exelixis, Inc. is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

