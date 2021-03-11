Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.11 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $764,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

