Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,898,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 435,026 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

