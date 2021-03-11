Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Insiders have sold 71,031 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,763 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after buying an additional 375,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avalara by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Avalara by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.92 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

