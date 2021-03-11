Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.86.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.
In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Insiders have sold 71,031 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,763 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:AVLR opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.92 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.94.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.