Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,031 shares of company stock worth $11,377,763. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR stock opened at $137.55 on Thursday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

