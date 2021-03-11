Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 80.9% in February

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the February 11th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,667. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31.

In other news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

