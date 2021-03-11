Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.55. 173,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 173,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

