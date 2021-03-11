AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price target upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 368,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.