AVEO Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,705 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 925% compared to the average volume of 264 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVEO. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

