Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Avient posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 17,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,971. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $43,999,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Avient by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $10,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

