Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Avista worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Avista by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avista by 320.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avista by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 17.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $83,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,526. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.