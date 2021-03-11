Aviva PLC Acquires 5,734 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $48.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

