Aviva PLC Buys 2,288 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 100,575 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $19,814,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

