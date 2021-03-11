Aviva PLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,587,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,739,000 after buying an additional 253,623 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 32,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after buying an additional 520,374 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

