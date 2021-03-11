Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the February 11th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

