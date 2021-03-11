Aviva PLC Purchases 20,988 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $9,762,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,618.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 244,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,748,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,553 shares of company stock worth $7,639,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

