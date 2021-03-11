Aviva PLC Purchases 4,868 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.