Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $98.16.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.