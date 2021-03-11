Aviva PLC Sells 29,792 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,792 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 122,097 shares of company stock worth $7,289,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

STOK stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

