Aviva PLC Sells 53,089 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,089 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

