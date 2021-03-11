Aviva PLC Takes Position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.20% of EHang as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EHang alerts:

Shares of EH stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -288.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.