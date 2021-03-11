Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Avnet worth $30,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avnet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.29. 10,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

