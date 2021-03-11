Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $1,917,790. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 109,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

