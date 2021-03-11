Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.97 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $176.60 million and $58.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00007163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00699009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,038,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

