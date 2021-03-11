Axie Infinity Shards Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00702152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.