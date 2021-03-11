Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 5.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.12 and last traded at $67.48. Approximately 358,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 303,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

Several analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after buying an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,921,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.