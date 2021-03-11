Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 2,243,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 639,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.