Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the February 11th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

