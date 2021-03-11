Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the February 11th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.