Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.
Shares of Azul stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.