Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 417,740 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $9,215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $7,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

